Silver Minings: Raiders’ gear is a hot seller

The Raider Nation runs deep and it represents loudly.
If you leave the house, the odds are you’re going to see multiple folks repping the Silver and Black. The Raider’s shield is everywhere.
So, it’s not surprise that the recent news by sports apparel company Lids that the Raiders were the second highest selling team at their locations during the 2022 NFL season. The Dallas Cowboys were the No. 1 seller in the league.
The @Raiders saw the 2nd most gear sold of any NFL team in @lids locations across the country during the 2022-23 season. Only trailing the Dallas Cowboys. #vegas #raiders #raidernation pic.twitter.com/sKzk4sEfSQ— Mick Akers (@mickakers) February 7, 2023
Raiders’ apparel was the highest-selling team in the league in five states Nevada, Alaska, Montana, South Dakota and Utah. The jersey of Raiders’ star wide receiver Davante Adams was the highest-selling jersey in Nevada during the 2022 season as Adams donned No. 17 for his first season as a Raider.
Again, this is not a shock. The shield is, indeed, everywhere.
In other Raiders links:
- Pressure is on: ESPN thinks the Raiders are among the teams that must win the offseason.
- All about the franchise tag: The Las Vegas Review-Journal has a primer on what the Raiders are facing with their decision to franchise tag star running back Josh Jacobs,
- Just extend him: Meanwhile, The Athletic thinks the Raiders need to give Jacobs a contract extension.
- He’s interested: Expected 2024 top quarterback, USC’s Caleb Williams, mentioned the Raiders as a team he’d be interested in playing for.
- No. 10: PFF has Jacobs ranked as the No. 10 best player in the NFL in 2022.
