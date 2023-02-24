Silver Minings: Raiders’ gear is a hot seller

The Raider Nation runs deep and it represents loudly.

If you leave the house, the odds are you’re going to see multiple folks repping the Silver and Black. The Raider’s shield is everywhere.

So, it’s not surprise that the recent news by sports apparel company Lids that the Raiders were the second highest selling team at their locations during the 2022 NFL season. The Dallas Cowboys were the No. 1 seller in the league.

The @Raiders saw the 2nd most gear sold of any NFL team in @lids locations across the country during the 2022-23 season. Only trailing the Dallas Cowboys. #vegas #raiders #raidernation pic.twitter.com/sKzk4sEfSQ — Mick Akers (@mickakers) February 7, 2023

Raiders’ apparel was the highest-selling team in the league in five states Nevada, Alaska, Montana, South Dakota and Utah. The jersey of Raiders’ star wide receiver Davante Adams was the highest-selling jersey in Nevada during the 2022 season as Adams donned No. 17 for his first season as a Raider.

Again, this is not a shock. The shield is, indeed, everywhere.

