Community question review: Breaking records

This week’s Tuesday Community Question was what record would you like to see the Las Vegas Raiders set.

There, as usual, were a lot of fun answers. Let’s check out some of your responses and thanks to everyone who responded this week:

JeddeRaider wrote:

If it hasn’t been done already, first franchise to win a bowl whilst playing out of three different cities. Oakland, LA and LV.

User Name Not Available! wrote:

Top 5 offense and top 10 defense!

Blackright36 wrote:

First team to score 100 points.

Cranium68 wrote:

I’d like to see the Raiders shatter the record for most consecutive years in the championship game. Or .. I’d like the Raiders to be the first 3-repat (4, 5 or 6-peat) in the Super Bowl era. OH, btw, the 76 SB champ Raiders were 16-1, by the end of the season. I’m fine with that already,