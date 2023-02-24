Holder’s Handful: Dave Ziegler talks quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers update, Frank Okam fired, mailbag & more!

We’re in a bit of a lull in the NFL offseason but there was still plenty of Las Vegas Raiders news to talk about on this week’s podcast. General manager Dave Ziegler gave some insights on the Raiders’ search for a new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers has emerged from the darkness and defensive line coach Frank Okam was fired.

I made sure to cover all of that, any other Raiders news and, of course, answer your mailbag questions on this week’s Holder’s Handful podcast. If you’d like to have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Ziegler is in no hurry to find QB

Foster Moreau free agency scoop

Would Rodgers clash with head coach Josh McDaniels?

Okam let go after a disappointing season by Raiders’ DL

Derek Carr visits the Jets

How realistic is Jalen Ramsey to Las Vegas if he gets cut?

Offseason situation

Trade up for Jalen Carter and draft Hendon Hooker later?

Could Denzelle Good and Brandon Parker save the offensive line?

& more!

Please make sure to download, subscribe, rate and review wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!