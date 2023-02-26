Silver Minings: Raiders select James Bradberry in free agency mock draft

The Las Vegas Raiders defense didn't produce as expected going into the off-season. Injuries and lousy execution started to pile up as the season progressed, especially in pressure situations.

One reason is that the Raiders could not stop offenses through the air. The defense was 31st in dropback EPA, according to RBSDM.com. The pass rush was Maxx Crosby or bust for most of the season, and the secondary was swiss cheese when quarterbacks had time.

Looking ahead to free agency, the Raiders will look to upgrade that position after losing players to one-year deals. CBS Sports took an interesting approach with a free agency mock draft. The Raiders selected James Bradberry from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bradberry played under Patrick Graham for two seasons with the New York Giants. He struggled in 2021, leading the league in touchdowns allowed but had a bounce-back season with the Eagles. He could be too expensive for the Raiders' approach to their offseason plan and his age.

The Raiders will need to make plenty of moves to improve this roster.

