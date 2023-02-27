Silver Minings: Maxx Crosby ranked as Top 5 EDGE

It’s safe to say that Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is no longer flying under the radar across the NFL. After leading the league in pressures in 2021 and ranking third this past season, Crosby has become a back-to-back Pro Bowler and established himself as one of the top players at his position.

Pro Football Focus’ Jonathan Macri recently released a Top 25 ranking of edge defenders for 2022 and slotted Madd Maxx in the fourth spot. Below is what Macri had to say about Crosby.

4. MAXX CROSBY, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (90.1) Crosby was the only defensive lineman in the NFL who played more than 1,000 defensive snaps in 2022, and he did so at an incredibly high level, earning a 90.0-plus overall grade for the second consecutive season. Crosby dominated as a pass rusher, with 12.5 sacks (tied for eighth) and 81 pressures (third), and did the same against the run, with an 82.5 run-defense grade that ranked third among qualifying edge defenders. As a result, Crosby generated more wins above replacement (0.62) than any other player at his position.

Ahead of the Raiders’ pass-rusher are the Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett, Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons and San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa, in that order.

Crosby recently said on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast that part of his motivation heading into this season was that people didn’t show him the same respect or put him in the same category as Garrett or T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Seeing as he’s only a few spots behind Garrett and Watt didn’t even make PFF’s list, it looks like he accomplished that goal.

In the same interview, the 2019 fourth-round pick said he was pissed off he didn’t earn an All-Pro bid this year. Bosa and Parsons received the first-team honors while Garrett and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Haason Reddick were the second-teamers. However, Reddick was No. 10 on PFF’s Top 25, so this is a little poetic justice for Crosby.

Hopefully, Crosby will be the top dog on every list at this time next year.

