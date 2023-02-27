Raiders 2023 quarterback: Bryce Young won’t throw at NFL combine

The NFL quarterback draft season is kicking into gear this week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis and the Las Vegas Raiders will be laser focused on the proceedings.

NFL Media reported that one key quarterback prospect will not be displaying his throwing arm this week, though, as Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has chosen not to throw this week. However, the Raiders will have plenty to evaluate as the other top quarterback prospects — Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson have all decided to throw at the combine. The quarterbacks work out Saturday.

#Kentucky QB Will Levis, another top QB, will throw in Indy at the Scouting Combine, source said. He joins CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson as top passers to do so, while Bryce Young waits for his Pro Day.



This’ll all be live on @nflnetwork on Saturday at 1 pm ET. https://t.co/VuVRStRrm6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 27, 2023

Young, currently considered the top quarterback prospect in the draft, will throw at his pro day next month as will the other quarterbacks. Young’s decision not to throw at the combine is not uncommon. It has happened several times over the years. Teams do appreciate it, though, when players do all the workouts in Indy and based off Saturday’s workout, the quarterback draft jockeying could change.

The Raiders, of course, are a strong candidate to draft a quarterback early as they search to replace former starter Derek Carr. They currently pick No. 7.