Silver Minings: 2023 draft quarterback class is above average

There is a strong chance the Las Vegas Raiders will draft a quarterback in the first round of the April draft,

The draft is always a crap shoot and that is especially the case at the quarterback position, where the bust probability is high. While there are no guarantees, of course, this may be a good year to try to find a quarterback in the draft.

A recent study by esteemed colleague Justis Mosqueda of SB Nation’s Acme Packing Company (our Green Bay Packers’ site) shows the 2023 quarterback class is above average classes by 11.41 percent. It’s based off top 100 projections compared to a 12-year average. This year, the quarterback group is ranked as the fourth best overall position group, which is solid,

There several highly ranked quarterbacks this year, including Kentucky’s Will Levis (who has often been connected to Las Vegas at No. 7). Again, there are no sure things, but this study gives reason to think it may be worth looking at a quarterback early in the draft this year.

