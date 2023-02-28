Josh McDaniels at the NFL Combine: Raiders coach talks quarterback, Josh Jacobs and more

Last year, in Indianapolis, then new Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels flatly said Derek Carr would be his opening day starting quarterback.

Tuesday, McDaniels made it clear he has no idea who will be the team’s Week 1 starter now that Carr is no longer on the team.

“We have to be in on the quarterback position, period,” McDaniels said on an appearance on the NFL Network on Tuesday morning after he appeared at the podium to kick off the NFL combine in Indianapolis. “Whether we do it in the first round or not, I don’t know. It will be based on our evaluations and depends of we feel we have the ability to acquire one.”

In both of his media sessions, McDaniels made it clear he is wide open on how to find quarterbacks this year and he made it clear there will be multiple acquired since deep backup Chase Garbers is currently the only quarterback on the roster.

McDaniels echoed recent comments by Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler that the Raiders may not find their long-term starter this year. McDaniels used the words “eventually” four times during his 20 minutes on the podium when it came to finding a young quarterback to be the long-term answered. Like every team, the Raiders want to build around a young quarterback and McDaniels alluded to AFC West foes, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers have success draft picks with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

McDaniels said the team is excited to start talking to the rookie quarterbacks Tuesday night. The quarterbacks will work out on the field Saturday. McDaniels also said he liked the depth in this class, which may be a hint the team won’t be pressured into using a top draft pick at the position.

Head Coach Josh McDaniels speaks on the QB position. pic.twitter.com/rLG1FPf6Us — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) February 28, 2023

McDaniels mentioned Jarrett Stidham as a possibility. The 2022 backup (he did start the final two games) is a backup. Stidham, a free agent, has to be considered a possibility to start this season with the Raiders adding a rookie.

McDaniels did say he believes Tom Brady is firm in his retirement plans. Last year, McDaniels, who coached Brady for several years in New England, was unsure of Brady’s retirement during his brief time away from the game.

Asked what he was looking for in his next quarterback, McDaniels mentioned several traits including mental and physical toughness, the ability to get into the end zone, the ability to extend plays and ball security. He didn’t mention Carr during this time, but the Raiders’ former nine-season starter struggled in some of those areas.

McDaniels also stated the Raider’s system will fit the next quarterback’s skill set. McDaniels has been criticized in the past for trying to force some players’ skills into his system rather than the other way.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels says team and Josh Jacobs’ reps remain in active contract negotiations. “The goal is that he’s here for awhile.” #vegas #raiders #raidernation @raiders pic.twitter.com/8wkZhhnPu1 — Mick Akers (@mickakers) February 28, 2023

In non-quarterback developments: