Report: Marcel Reece has left Raiders’ role

Marcel Reece, a former player and close confidant to team owner Mark Davis, has reportedly left his key role with the franchise.

On Tuesday morning, The Athletic reported that Reece has departed the Las Vegas Raiders’ organization. He was hired as an executive to Davis’ staff in 2020. Reece was the Senior Vice President, Chief of Staff.

Reporting with @VicTafur: #Raiders Senior Vice President, Chief of Staff Marcel Reece has resigned, according to sources.



Reece played for the franchise from 2008-16 and served as an executive starting in 2020. He's no longer listed on the team website as an employee. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) February 28, 2023

Reece, an Oakland Raiders’ fullback for the seven seasons from 2009-15, was always close with Davis during his playing days. Davis long used Reece as a sounding board during and after his playing days. It was not a surprise that Davis later hired Reece to an important role to the staff. Reece worked closely to Davis in his role and the two were often seen together.

It is unknown what are the reasons behind Reece’s departure from the organization and it is not known if Davis will replace him. The team has seen several key front-office members leave in the past couple of years.