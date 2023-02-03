 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Silver Minings: Jermaine Eluemunor was among penalty leaders in 2022

Tackle did have a good season, though

By Bill Williamson
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
Jermaine Eluemunor
Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor had a solid 2022 season as he stepped into a role he wasn’t expected to be in.

Eluemunor is a a free agent and the Raiders’ brass, who worked with him in New England, could easily try to retain him. But there is one area Eluemunor needs to clean up moving forward. he struggled with penalties last season.

A recent tweet by The Athletic showed Eluemunor ranked third in committed penalties last season with 11 for 78 yards.

As a team, the Raiders were flagged 113 teams tied with the Denver Broncos for the second most in the league. The Arizona Cardinals led the NFL with 118 penalties.

In other Raiders links:

  • Mobile work: The Athletic talks to Raiders’ defensive coordinator Patrick Graham about the draft. He is a head coach at the Senior Bowl this week.
  • Crosby has something to say: Raiders’ pass-rush seemed to be taking a shot at Chargers’ pass-rusher Joey Bosa about complaining about holding.
  • Any Raiders on this list? The NFLPA names top five players at positions. Yes, the Raiders get some love.
  • Carr departure insight: In the same podcast, Crosby talked about how learned Derek Carr was benched. Interesting stuff.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...