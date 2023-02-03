Silver Minings: Jermaine Eluemunor was among penalty leaders in 2022

Las Vegas Raiders right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor had a solid 2022 season as he stepped into a role he wasn’t expected to be in.

Eluemunor is a a free agent and the Raiders’ brass, who worked with him in New England, could easily try to retain him. But there is one area Eluemunor needs to clean up moving forward. he struggled with penalties last season.

A recent tweet by The Athletic showed Eluemunor ranked third in committed penalties last season with 11 for 78 yards.

Final NFL penalties leaders for 2022. First, most accepted penalties:



Landon Dickerson (Eagles): 13 for 89 yards

Donovan Smith (Bucs): 12 for 100

Jermaine Eluemunor (Raiders): 11 for 78

Ikem Ekwonu (Panthers): 11 for 76

Kevin Dotson (Steelers): 11 for 75 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 18, 2023

As a team, the Raiders were flagged 113 teams tied with the Denver Broncos for the second most in the league. The Arizona Cardinals led the NFL with 118 penalties.

