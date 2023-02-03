Raiders 2023 quarterback: Pros and cons of trading for Aaron Rodgers

As the Las Vegas Raiders’ search for a new quarterback proceeds after the sudden Tom Brady retirement, speculation has pivoted to Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who may be traded this offseason.

Let’s look at the pros and cons of a Raiders’ pursuit of Rodgers:

PROS

Davante Adams:

Rodgers and Adams would be one of the better quarterback-wide receiver pairings in the NFL in 2023. They played together for eight seasons and had great success. The addition of Rodgers is clearly something Adams wants and it would satisfy him after the Raiders’ decision to pull the plug on his close friend and college teammate Derek Carr. Rodgers would also obviously would be on board throwing to Adams again. It would be a wild story.

Best short-term option:

The Raiders would have a chance to win right away with Rodgers on board. With Brady out and Carr going elsewhere, there is a real chance the Raiders might be facing a downgrade at quarterback this season. That means another disappointing season could happen. This team can’t afford that. Adding Rodgers, a year removed from an NFL MVP award, would give the Raiders a chance to compete in the stout AFC.

Best for Raiders’ brass:

Heading into their second season, Raiders’ general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels aren’t in jeopardy of losing their jobs, but they might be if they flounder again in 2023. Trading for Rodgers might be a lifeline for these two and that may be enough to prompt them to make a play for him.

Can draft defense in first round:

Yes, the Raiders could trade for Rodgers and draft his replacement at No. 7. He’d probably understand that more than he did when the Packers drafted Jordan Love in the first round three years ago. But, likely, the defense-needy Raiders could add on that side of the ball with their first pick if they acquire Rodgers.

CONS

He’s old:

Rodgers will be 40 in December and the past few years he’s considered retirement (and he has yet to commit to playing in 2023). So, this might be a short-term fix and then the Raiders will have another offseason of the quarterback uncertainty again soon. He also may be slipping a bit.

He will be costly:

He would cost a draft pick and his salary won’t be low, either. So, adding him would take a chunk of the roster development away this offseason. Plus, there will be competition. The New York Jets, who just hired his former Green Bay coach Nathaniel Hackett, are expected to make a play for Rodgers.

#Jets general manager Joe Douglas is admitting to people in the league that the team will "go all out" in order to trade for #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, according to @PFN365 pic.twitter.com/t3whVu5WOt — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 2, 2023

He can be tough to deal with:

Rodgers is highly opinionated and he could rub people the wrong way. He has clashed with coaches and McDaniels has clashed with players in the past. They two could be a poor fit.

Conclusion:

There are compelling reasons to get Rodgers and to stay away. but the truth is, there are risks involved in every way of finding Carr’s replacement. Speaking for the immediate future, this might be the best option and that’s difficult to argue with.