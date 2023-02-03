Raiders news: Derek Carr trade talks have some potential movement

There appears to be some potential movement in the Las Vegas Raiders’ attempt to trade outgoing quarterback Derek Carr before the February 15 deadline.

ESPN reported Friday afternoon that the team has granted Carr permission to talk to teams about a trade if they already agreed to compensation with the Raiders, according to the report that noted the Houston Texans did the same thing with quarterback Deshaun Watson before he was sent to the Cleveland Browns,

This doesn’t mean there are teams that fit that scenario. It just means the stage is set if there is an agreement.

Thursday, Carr told reporters he had not been given permission. Carr has a no-trade clause, so if he doesn’t want to go to any of the teams the Raiders grant permission to talk to him , it doesn’t matter.

Carr said on Thursday night after participating in the Pro Bowl precision passing contest at the Raiders’ headquarters in Henderson, Nevada, that he won’t extend the Feb. 15 deadline that triggers more than $40 million in guaranteed money based off a contract extension he signed last offseason.

“I don’t think that would be best for me,“ Carr told reporters.

Carr also refuted a report that said he’d rather be traded than released because it looks better. He said he is fine either way and noted he talked to Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning about being released. Manning won an NFL MVP award and a Super Bowl ring with the Denver Broncos after being released by the Indianapolis Colts.

The Athletic reported on Friday morning that the Raiders are having trouble finding trade interest. Still, there are rumors that a team like the New Orleans Saints may make a play for Carr.

Carr was steadfast Thursday night that he is leaving the Raiders after nine season of being their starter. It will either be through a trade or a release.

So Friday afternoon’s news shows there could be some movement made with the ultimate outcome still in question.