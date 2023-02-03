 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders hire Scott Turner as passing game coordinator

He was recently fired as Washington’s offensive coordinator

NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Carson Wentz, Scott Turner in October, 2022
The Las Vegas Raiders do not know who their starting quarterback will be in 2023, but whoever it has an added voice to the coaching staff.

The team announced Friday afternoon that they have hired Scott Turner as their new passing game coordinator.

Turner, 40, was the Washington Commanders offensive coordinator the past three seasons. He was fired last month. He had also been an NFL coach with Carolina (two stints), Cleveland and Minnesota. Turner is the son of former Raiders’ head coach Norv Turner and he was a backup quarterback at UNLV.

It appears Raiders’ coach Josh McDaniels is adding to his staff and not replacing anyone. Offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi and quarterback coach Bo Hardagree remain on the staff. McDaniels, of course, is a quarterback specialist as well. This is the first announced addition to the coaching staff since the season ended.

It’s interesting that McDaniels has added a voice to the staff that is outside of his New England coaching tree. Most of the Raiders’ staff members have a working history with McDaniels.

Turner’s passing offense has struggled in Washington with the quarterback play being questionable. He is likely hoping the Raiders have a better option in 2023.

