Raiders hire Scott Turner as passing game coordinator

The Las Vegas Raiders do not know who their starting quarterback will be in 2023, but whoever it has an added voice to the coaching staff.

The team announced Friday afternoon that they have hired Scott Turner as their new passing game coordinator.

"The Raiders are excited to welcome Scott Turner to the team's coaching staff as Pass Game Coordinator."



More » https://t.co/KSikIIdqfmhttps://t.co/9HIuhX0Dwn — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) February 3, 2023

Turner, 40, was the Washington Commanders offensive coordinator the past three seasons. He was fired last month. He had also been an NFL coach with Carolina (two stints), Cleveland and Minnesota. Turner is the son of former Raiders’ head coach Norv Turner and he was a backup quarterback at UNLV.

It appears Raiders’ coach Josh McDaniels is adding to his staff and not replacing anyone. Offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi and quarterback coach Bo Hardagree remain on the staff. McDaniels, of course, is a quarterback specialist as well. This is the first announced addition to the coaching staff since the season ended.

It’s interesting that McDaniels has added a voice to the staff that is outside of his New England coaching tree. Most of the Raiders’ staff members have a working history with McDaniels.

New #Raiders assistant Scott Turner's offenses in Washington ranked 32nd, 21st and 28th in DVOA his 3 seasons, and 25th, 23rd and 24th in scoring — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) February 3, 2023

Turner’s passing offense has struggled in Washington with the quarterback play being questionable. He is likely hoping the Raiders have a better option in 2023.