Silver Minings: Raiders beef up the offensive line in NFL.com mock draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are still on the search for a quarterback. The deadline is closely approaching on whether they can trade Derek Carr or be forced to release the veteran.

With the Raiders needing a signal caller to help lead the franchise, the central place to start would be the draft. However, mock drafts across the media landscape keep going in other directions.

The latest is NFL.com Eric Edholm, who decided the Raiders will beef up the offensive line. They selected Ohio St. left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. to become the right tackle for the silver and black.

“If the Raiders go the veteran route to replace Derek Carr, adding more O-line help could be the play here. Johnson is powerful and loose with starting experience at guard and tackle.”

It could make sense if the Raiders do bring in a veteran such as Aaron Rodgers, but that route might cost the first-round pick in the first place. The draft and free agency can’t come fast enough.

Raiders hire passing game coordinator: Scott Turner joins the Raiders staff as the new passing game coordinator.

Dave Ziegler looking to find new pieces to the puzzle: Raiders.com highlights Dave Ziegler and his quest to turn the Raiders back into a contender.