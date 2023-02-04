SB Nation Reacts: 57% of fans believe the Eagles will win the Super Bowl

The Las Vegas Raiders, of course, are watching from home and attempting to find a suitor for Derek Carr. However, one more game is left in the year, with the Super Bowl next week.

Raider Nation will root for the Philadelphia Eagles, facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes is searching for his second ring in four years to cement his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

The Eagles defensive line will be the team that has the opportunity to ruin the party and add themselves to one of the legendary defensive lines in football. Jalen Hurts will lead the offense and tries to become the second quarterback to finish 17-1 with a SuperBowl.

SB Nation Reacts asked fans who they thought would win the matchup. 57% of fans believe the Eagles will go home with a piece of jewelry when the time expires.

It should be a great game between the two best teams in football all season.