Pro Bowl open thread

Who’s ready for some flag football?

By Bill Williamson
/ new
NFL: Pro Bowl-NFC at AFC
Maxx Crosby Pro Bowl
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL’s new-look Pro Bowl ends Sunday with a a flag football game between AFC and NFC stars at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday among other events such as Kick Tac Toe.

The five Raiders participating are wide receiver Davante Adams, quarterback Derek Carr, defensive end Maxx Crosby, punter A.J. Cole and running back Josh Jacobs.

The events start at 12 p.m. PT and can be seen on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN Deportes.

It should be silly, but it’s likely your last chance to see Carr as a Raider. Discuss the madness here.

