Silver Minings: Josh Jacobs’ contract talks may heat up soon

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of choices to make this off-season. One of them is deciding what to do with Josh Jacobs, who is coming off a first-team All-Pro season.

The Raiders declined his first-year option going into 2022, an,d his performance raised his price over the option amount. This has led to speculation about whether the Raiders should franchise tag Jacobs at $10 million.

Jacobs spoke about the situation during the pro bowl and wants to stay with the Raiders, but at the same time, the compensation makes sense.

“I feel like I’m in the driver’s seat, you know what I’m saying?” Jacobs said, via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com. “I control the ship. However it goes, that’s how it will go. So, I’m not too much worried about it, but it’s definitely got to make sense.”

When asked how he would feel about the franchise tag, he replied, “Hero turned villain.”

If the tag is applied, a contract dispute and possibly a holdout might be in the cards. Hopefully, the Raiders will figure out what is best for the team in the future.

In other Raiders links

Raiders fans want Aaron Rodgers: Raider Nation is letting Rodgers know they want him in Vegas at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Jeremiah kid reporter interviews Josh Jacobs: The young man shows how it is done interviewing Jacobs.

Maxx Crosby joins the fun with Jeremiah: He also goes to interview Maxx Crosby, which will brighten up your day.