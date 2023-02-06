Raiders poll: Where will Derek Carr play in 2023?

The Las Vegas Raiders will likely soon trade (or release) quarterback Derek Carr after he spent the past nine seasons with the franchise.

We want to know where you think Carr will be playing in 2023. There are several options, but let’s work with the most likely candidates. They are:

Again, there is a chance another team could come in secure Carr because there are several teams that may need a quarterback this season depending on different circumstances.

But the Panthers, Texans, Colts, Jets, Saints, Buccaneers (if Tom Brady bolts) and Commanders should all be in the market for a quarterback. Acquiring a veteran like Carr may make sense for all of these teams to consider trading for.

Where do you think he is going to land this season? Please take our poll and let us know.