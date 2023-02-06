Silver Minings: Aaron Rodgers says Raider fans have been most vocal in his pursuit

We’re officially in Super Bowl week and that means the NFL offseason is just around the corner so the rumor mill is spinning at about full speed. A lot of discussions have been and will continue to be about the Las Vegas Raiders' starting quarterback as the team is set to move on from Derek Carr and evaluate their options to replace him.

After Tom Brady announced his retirement, one name that has been tied to Las Vegas and seems to be gaining steam is Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers. At the Pro Bowl, former Packers and current Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams said he would one million percent advocate for his old professional teammate to replace his old college teammate, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Adding to the drama, Rodgers was interviewed by CBS Sports’ Amanda Balionis and immediately started talking about fans yelling about which team they want him to come to while at a Pro-Am golf tournament at the famous Pebble Beach golf course.

The four-time MVP even joked that he and the players have a bet on which teams will have the most-vocal fanbase. Rodgers continued to say: “the predominant team that we hear as we’re walking is Raiders.”

"The predominant team that we hear as we're walking is Raiders."@AaronRodgers12 spoke with @Amanda_Balionis about input from fans this week on which team he should join next season pic.twitter.com/stTwBgj2Vt — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 4, 2023

We all know that Raider Nation has no problem being vocal so that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. But the quarterback does seem at least interested in the idea of teaming up with Adams again, cracking a few jokes about living near the wideout throughout the weekend.

Las Vegas would likely have to give up quite the draft haul to trade for Rodgers, and while the cap hit wouldn’t be terrible — about $15.8 million — Las Vegas would still have to get under the cap by $60 million, per Bonsignore. That’s doable after getting Carr’s contract off the books so now the question is; will they do it?

