Raiders poll: Where do you want Derek Carr to play in 2023

Where would you send the quarterback to?

By Bill Williamson
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers
Derek Carr
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week, we asked you where you think where outgoing Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will play in 2023 as the Raiders try to trade him in the coming weeks.

Now, we want to know where you want him to land.

So, basically it’s your turn to pave Carr’s future after nine seasons of being the starter with the Raiders. Are there some teams you don’t want him to play for because of various reasons?

We’re using the same list of teams that we previously used. They are:

What team do you think is the best landing spot for Carr and what tema do you think it would benefit the Raiders the most if he is sent there? Please take our poll and let us know what you think.

Poll

Where do you want Derek Carr to play in 2023?

view results
  • 11%
    Carolina
    (105 votes)
  • 5%
    Houston
    (50 votes)
  • 6%
    Indianapolis
    (58 votes)
  • 19%
    Jets
    (186 votes)
  • 35%
    Saints
    (335 votes)
  • 13%
    Buccaneers
    (124 votes)
  • 9%
    Commanders
    (86 votes)
944 votes total Vote Now

