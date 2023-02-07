Silver Minings: Raiders part with several scouts, including Zack Crockett

With the East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl over and the NFL Draft steadily approaching, expect to see a lot of changes within scouting staffs across the league in the coming days. The Las Vegas Raiders have already started making moves within their front office as they parted ways with Glenn “Shemy” Schembechler, Zack Crockett and Jack Gilmore, according to Neil Stratton.

Schembechler is the son of the legendary University of Michigan head coach Bo Schembechler and has spent about 20 years in the NFL as a talent evaluator. He was hired by the Raiders in 2019 before spending time with the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs.

In the 2000s, Crockett lined up at fullback for the Silver and Black and rushed for over 1,200 yards and 35 touchdowns in eight seasons. He enjoyed a 13-year career, suiting up for the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars as well, but by far his best years came in Oakland. Crocket has served as a South-East area scout for 14 years after his playing days were over.

As for Gilmore, he got his start in scouting at his alma mater, the University of Alabama as a personnel assistant. He then went on to work for the Buffalo Bills and the Senior Bowl before making his way to the Raiders back in 2019.

Hopefully, all three have no problems landing back on their feet. Most scouting or front office contracts run from draft to draft so they’ll be able to get a head start on the job search.

From the Raiders’ perspective, they now have three openings to fill so expect to hear about some new hires later this offseason.

In other Raiders’ links: