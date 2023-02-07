Raiders 2023 quarterback: Aaron Rodgers hasn’t decided if he will play

Aaron Rodgers is going in the dark and perhaps that will lead him to the dark side.

While making his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, the legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback said he has yet to decide if he is going to play in the 2023 NFL season. Rodgers said he will watch the Super Bowl on Sunday and then soon do four days of isolation where he will be by himself with no sound or light.

Rodgers said he is doing four days of isolation with no light or sound https://t.co/sdPV0Szl83 — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) February 7, 2023

Rodgers said when he emerges from that experience, he will hope to soon make a decision if he will play next season.

That, of course, will be of interest to the Las Vegas Raiders. If Rodgers, 39, decides to play, it could trigger a trade from the Packers. if that occurs, the Raiders make sense as a destination.

The Raiders, who are moving away from nine-year starter Derek Carr, will be in the market for a new quarterback and Rodgers makes a lot of sense. His former Green Bay teammate Davante Adams is already lobbying for a Rodgers move and Rodgers himself noted how vocal Raiders fans have been to him about him playing for the team,

Will it happen? For now, we’re all in the dark.