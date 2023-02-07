Derek Carr to visit New Orleans Saints

With the Las Vegas Raiders’ deadline to either trade or release outgoing quarterback Derek Carr looming in eight days, there is finally some movement.

NFL Media is reporting that the New Orleans Saints have invited Carr for a visit and the Las Vegas Raiders are granting permission. The visit is expected to happen Wednesday. The report stated that no trade is looming.

Sources: The #Saints invited QB Derek Carr for a visit and the #Raiders have granted permission for that to happen. The plan is for a visit tomorrow. Carr, who has a no-trade clause, is doing due diligence and no trade is imminent. pic.twitter.com/kMSPW2NKaT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2023

It was previously reported that the Raiders has granted Carr permission to talk to teams about a trade if they already agreed to compensation with the Raiders, according to the report that noted the Houston Texans did the same thing with quarterback Deshaun Watson before he was sent to the Cleveland Browns, But no agreements have been made.

So, the visit with the Saints is the first step. Carr has a no-trade clause and he could opt to just wait until the February 15 deadline when the Raiders would be forced to release him to avoid triggering more than $40 million in guaranteed money.

This visit in New Orleans gives the Raiders hope a trade could be made.

Carr will visit New Orleans seeing a familiar face. The Saints are coached by Dennis Allen, who was with the Raiders when they drafted in 2014. He was fired as head coach four games into Carr’s career. Perhaps they will be paired together again.