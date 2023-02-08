Silver Minings: Raiders’ aren’t TikTok stars

The Las Vegas Raiders are apparently not TikTok superstars.

Good for them.

Impressed by this stat or not, TikTok become the top downloaded app in the world in 2022. the NFL has immersed itself in the TikTok revolution. In a recent study by Gambling.com, the Raiders’ have the second lowest when it comes to TikTok followers with around 383,000 followers. Only the Houston Texans rank lower in the NFL with 276,000 followers.

My thoughts?

Congratulations, Raider Nation. Good call.

