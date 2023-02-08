Silver Minings: Raiders’ aren’t TikTok stars

The Las Vegas Raiders are apparently not TikTok superstars.
Good for them.
Impressed by this stat or not, TikTok become the top downloaded app in the world in 2022. the NFL has immersed itself in the TikTok revolution. In a recent study by Gambling.com, the Raiders’ have the second lowest when it comes to TikTok followers with around 383,000 followers. Only the Houston Texans rank lower in the NFL with 276,000 followers.
My thoughts?
Congratulations, Raider Nation. Good call.
In other Raiders links:
- Aaron Rodgers on his way to Las Vegas? The Las Vegas Review-Journal examines whether the Raiders can work out a trade for future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason.
- Rankings Las Vegas’ free agents: The Athletic ranks the Raiders’ 2023 free agents who can leave the team next month and looks if star running back Josh Jacobs will hit the open market for be extended for given the franchise tag by the Raiders.
- Top Super Bowls: The 33rd Team rnaks the 56 Super Bowls. Where do the Raiders’ three wins rank?
