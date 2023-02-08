Super Bowl 57: Raiders free agents fits

While members of this community will not be overly enthused by watching Super Bowl LVII on Sunday between the hated Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, the game does offer an opportunity for Las Vegas Raiders’ fans to do some daydreaming and scouting for the 2023 season. There are several potential free agents playing in the game who could interest the Raiders. Let’s take a look:

Javon Hargrave:

The Eagles’ interior defensive linemen is one of the best defensive free agents available. He would be a major upgrade for the Raiders and would be a great fit with star defensive end Maxx Crosby, Hargrave will be 30 this year, but he is a disruptive force and one of the best inside pass-rushers in the game. He had 11 sacks in 2022 after registering 7.5 sacks in 2021. He will be extremely expensive but he’d be a big get for Las Vegas.

James Bradberry:

Bradberry was connected to the Raiders last offseason after he was cut by the New York Giants. He played for Las Vegas defensive ccordinator Patrick Graham with the Giants. But the Raiders’ interest never went very far. Las Vegas should be interested again this offseason. Bradberry had an excellent season in Philadelphia after signing a one-year contract. Bradberry, who will be 30 this year, will have a strong market.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson:

The Eagles safety had a strong season after being acquired in a trade with the New Orleans Saints in the offseason. He was tied with the NFL lead in interceptions with six even though he missed five games with an injury. He’s the type of ballhawk the Raiders need in their back end. The former slot cornerback is versatile. He’d be a nice fit, but he too won’t come cheaply and he will have a lot of options.

T.J. Edwards:

The Raiders may need multiple linebackers and Edwards is a favorite among analytic junkies. He grades out well both against the run and in coverage, which is fairly rare with linebackers. Many teams will have interest.

JuJu Smith-Schuster:

If the Raiders don’t bring back Mack Hollins in free agency, Smith-Schuster could be a decent No. 2 option behind star receiver Davante Adams. Smith-Schuster is solid, but not great. But he would be an interesting fit.

Fletcher Cox:

Cox, 32, has played for the Eagles for his entire 11-season career. Perhaps he will be open to leaving, but he’s a Philadelphia staple. If he wear to leave, he could help the Raiders. He has seven sacks this season. There could be interest in a short-term deal.

Isaac Seumalo:

He is an extremely solid guard and the Raiders will need help on the offensive line. He will have a market. But he could make sense for the Raiders to pursue.