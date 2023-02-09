Raiders 2023 quarterback: Is Jacoby Brissett a good fit in Las Vegas?

There has been some recent speculation around the league that Jacoby Brissett maybe a possibility for the Las Vegas Raiders as they look to replace Derek Carr as their 2023 starting quarterback.

Clearly, Brissett (a free agent) wouldn’t the Raiders’ top or flashiest option, but it’s a possibility for several reasons, including like Jimmy Garoppolo and Mac Jones, he has played for Raiders’ coach Josh McDaniels in the past.

Let’s take a look at Brissett:

Age:

He will turn 31 in December:

Experience:

The North Carolina product is entering his eighth NFL season with New England, the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns. He has played in 76 games and he has 48 starts under his belt. He has thrown 48 touchdown in his career with 23 interceptions.

2022 stats:

Brissett started 11 games for Cleveland when Deshaun Watson was serving an NFL suspension. Brissett completed 236 of 369 passes (64 percent) for 2,608 yards. He threw 12 touchdown passes with six interceptions. The Browns went 4-7 with Brissett as the starter in 2022.

Time with McDaniels:

The Patriots drafted Brissett in the third round of the 2016 draft out of North Carolina State. He started two games as an injury replacement. He was traded to the Colts the next year after the 2017 training camp.

Quick pro signing Brissett thoughts:

He is familiar with McDaniels. He is capable and he wouldn’t likely be overly expensive.

Quick con signing Brissett thoughts:

Would he be a difference maker? He probably isn’t an upgrade over Carr and he probably would just be a bridge quarterback. Maybe it would work if the Raiders sign Brissett and then draft a quarterback at No. 7. But he being the main plan at quarterback may not sell well within the organization and the fan base.