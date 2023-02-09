Silver Minings: Howie Long to be honored with special award

As part of the Super Bowl week festivities, Raiders’ Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman Howie Long will be presented with the Pat Summerall Award Thursday night in downtown Phoenix.

The award will be presented at the Legends for Charity dinner. The dinner benefits the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

The coveted Pat Summerall Award honors Long’s success as a both an NFL player (he starred for the Raiders from 1981-93) and as a broadcaster. Long, 63, has been a part of FOX’s studio show for 29 years. The late Summerall too was a successful NFL player and broadcaster.

Congrats on the honor, Howie.

In other Raiders links: