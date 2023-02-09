Silver Minings: Howie Long to be honored with special award

As part of the Super Bowl week festivities, Raiders’ Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman Howie Long will be presented with the Pat Summerall Award Thursday night in downtown Phoenix.
The award will be presented at the Legends for Charity dinner. The dinner benefits the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
The coveted Pat Summerall Award honors Long’s success as a both an NFL player (he starred for the Raiders from 1981-93) and as a broadcaster. Long, 63, has been a part of FOX’s studio show for 29 years. The late Summerall too was a successful NFL player and broadcaster.
Congrats on the honor, Howie.
In other Raiders links:
- WNBA worries: Raiders’ owner Mark Davis is reportedly under the investigation for paying some players from the Las Vegas Aces under the table, which is an league salary-cap violation.
- Betting favorite: The Raiders are the betting favorite to land Aaron Rodgers in 2023.
- Ya-Sin money: PFF expects Raiders’ free-agent cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to command about $9 million a season. That’s kind of a lot.
