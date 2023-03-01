Raiders 2023 offseason: Jalen Ramsey pro and cons

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly planning to trade Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey this offseason and the Las Vegas Raiders have been connected as a potential trade partner for him.

Let’s look at the pros and cons of a Ramsey trade for the Raiders:

PROS

They have a big need:

The Raiders have been searching for quality cornerback help for years, using premium draft picks and trade pieces to try to answer the problem and the hole remains. Ramsey would be a true top cornerback for the Raiders and instantly help the secondary.

The Raiders need good players:

Las Vegas needs a massive infusion of talent on the defensive side of the ball. It needs help on all three levels of the unit. Adding a player of Ramsey’s caliber will go a long way to fixing this unit and his coverage skills will help pass-rushers Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones do their jobs better.

He give them a persona:

Ramsey plays with a big swagger and he is the prototype alpha cornerback. This defense needs a dose of that.

CONS

The price:

The Rams traded two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. They won’t get that much for Ramsey, who will turn 29 in October, but they will want a lot for him. Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler has said this offseason that he wants to build through the draft, this is, of course, after the Raiders traded first-and-second-round picks for receiver Davante Adams last year. It may be difficult for the Raiders to give up more premium picks this offseason.

His contract:

Ramsey has three years remaining on a five-year, $100 million deal. His lowest salary-cap hit in that team span is $22.7 million. There has been speculation Ramsey may want a new contract as part of a trade, and, of course, he wouldn’t be looking for a pay cut. The Raiders have cap space, but they have a lot of needs. Would adding Ramsey at the cost of a big contract be worth it?

Is he worth it?

Ramsey had a good (not great) 2022 season in coverage (he was great against the run). While he is still in his prime, at some point, he is going to take a step back. Would the Raiders be getting his best seasons?

Conclusion:

He’s a good player, but the trade price tag and his contract make me wonder if it would be worth it for this team right now.