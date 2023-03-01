Raiders Reacts Survey: Who should the Raiders draft at QB

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country.

The Las Vegas Raiders are in search for their new QB and could look to the draft to make it happen. With the NFL scouting combine underway, they will get a chance to meet them in person.

Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels will do their due diligence in the draft. Bryce Young might not fall to them, but CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis could be available. The front office will have to decide whether to stay put or trade up.

SB Nation Reacts this week asks Raider Nation which of three QBs should be the next signal call for the Silver and Black? Make sure you vote below and let us know what you think.