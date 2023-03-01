Raiders March news tracker

It is March and a very important time in the NFL free agency. You can follow all the latest Las Vegas Raiders and NFL news and rumors. We will have a dedicated NFL free agency tracker launching on March 13. But it will be the place to be until then this month.
March 1
7:32 a.m.: Derek Carr’s visits with NFL teams is getting to the ownership level.
QB Derek Carr met with the #Saints and #Panthers yesterday, sources say, with Carolina owner David Tepper joining the meeting in Indy. Today, #Jets brass will meet with the FA QB, including owner Woody Johnson. Carr also met with New Orleans owner Gayle Benson previously.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2023
