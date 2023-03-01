NFL Scouting Combine 2023: Raiders are doing their homework on DL and LBs

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — The Las Vegas Raiders' defense struggled in 2022, which is another notch on their belt since 2003. Now it is up to Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniel to find players who can improve the team defensively and end an ugly performance drought.

With the scouting combine underway in Indianapolis, the Raiders will get their first look at this year's prospects. On Wednesday, the defensive line and linebackers hit the podium selling themselves to the media after meetings with NFL teams the night before.

One of those players was Tyree Wilson, who is expected to become a top-15 pick. He finished his career with 18 career sacks, adding eight in 2022. He has an impressive build and met with the Raiders at the combine. He didn't work out because of injury, but his pro day will be his day to shine.

"I met with the Raiders and feel like that is an organization I will be excited to play for."

Another potential option at seven is Myles Murphy from Clemson. An athletic freak for 275 pounds, Murphy is regarded as the best edge rusher after Will Andersen by most draft pundits. He also met with the Raiders this week and thinks his explosiveness sets him apart.

"Being a versatile player, being a powerful player that also has the speed that can around in any type of way," Murphy said, "being a communicator on the field, and being a leader to communicate the signs the offense is giving me."

Linebacker is a void on the roster where it is young and unproven. Denzel Perryman will hit free agency, and the Raiders could look to the draft for replacements. They had formal visits with Noah Sewell from Oregon and Henry To'oTo'o from Alabama. Both players would fill in at the position for Perryman.

The Raiders will continue to dig deeper into these prospects at the combine offensive line hitting the scene today. The lack of young talent on the roster creates a vital draft for the Raiders' future.