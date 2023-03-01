Raiders get great grades in NFLPA survey

The Las Vegas Raiders received a timely boost in player relations just 12 days from the beginning of the legal tampering period in free agency.

Wednesday, the NFLPA released its first ever player survey on teams in eight different categories. About two thirds of the league participated in the survey last March. Players gave letter grades to their respective teams the eight areas.

The Raiders received six “A’ grades and two “B’ grades, including four ‘A+’ grades. Overall, Las Vegas finished third overall in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings finished first and the Miami Dolphins came in second place.

The NFLPA is releasing its first ever team report cards based on surveying roughly 1,300 players.



Ranking No. 1 overall in football facilities, staff and overall treatment of players: the #Vikings, followed by the #Dolphins at 2 and #Raiders at 3. https://t.co/Twif0gYl6n pic.twitter.com/qrN1Ta6pZJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 1, 2023

Here are the eight categories of the survey: Treatment of families (Las Vegas received a ‘B’ grade), food service/nutrition (A), weight room (A+), strength coaches (A+), training room (A), training staff (A), locker room (A+) and team travel (A+).

NFLPA president JC Tretter tweeted that the survey was done to assist players in their approach to free agency. So, this is great advertisement for the Raiders, who also play in a state with no state taxes. So, Las Vegas, which are flush with salary-cap room, should be a popular landing spot in free agency.

A big reason why the Raiders scored so well is the new training facility in Henderson, Nevada. Many of the categories reflect that. When the team was based in Oakland, their training facility in Alameda was considered one of the least impressive in the league. So, this is another perk of the move to Las Vegas for the team and it should help improve the roster this offseason.