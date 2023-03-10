Silver Minings: Raiders are a favorite to draft Anthony Richardson

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is going to be one of the most fascinating players to watch in the April 27-29 NFL Draft.

Teams are reportedly split on Richardson as a prospect. Some teams believe he’s a top pick while others thinks he is a mid-round prospect. However, Richardson helped himself out with a great performance at the NFL combine last week.

So, he will likely be picked high. The Las Vegas Raiders, of course, are a team to watch with Richardson. They have scouted him and are a top candidate to use a first-round pick at the position.

The betting community has noticed. Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Raiders priced at +500 to draft Richardson. The Carolina Panthers are the favorite at +300. The Raiders have the fourth lowest (best) odds to land Richardson. They have the No. 7 overall pick.

