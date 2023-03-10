Raiders Film Breakdown: Kentucky QB Will Levis

The Las Vegas Raiders are in search of their new quarterback this off-season. Chase Garbers is a lone man on the roster as the team looks to build toward the future.

Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels have free agency and the draft to find their signal caller. While a veteran battle between journeymen and Jarrett Stidham gets the party going, a rookie will have Raider Nation excited.

One quarterback connected to the Raiders has been Will Levis of Kentucky. He was also the selection in the Athletic's NFL executive's mock draft and Dane Brugler. Levis had an impressive combine during the throwing sessions and displayed his size at 6'4 229 pounds.

Is Levis a fit for the Raiders' offense? The film displays elite arm talent to drive the football how McDaniels likes, but flaws that need refinement at the next level.

Check out the film breakdown below and let us know in the comment if Levis can be the next quarterback for the silver and black.