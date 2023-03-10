 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders Film Breakdown: Kentucky QB Will Levis

Deep dive of gunslinger vs. Ole Miss

By Marcus-Johnson
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 01 Kentucky at Ole Miss Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are in search of their new quarterback this off-season. Chase Garbers is a lone man on the roster as the team looks to build toward the future.

Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels have free agency and the draft to find their signal caller. While a veteran battle between journeymen and Jarrett Stidham gets the party going, a rookie will have Raider Nation excited.

One quarterback connected to the Raiders has been Will Levis of Kentucky. He was also the selection in the Athletic's NFL executive's mock draft and Dane Brugler. Levis had an impressive combine during the throwing sessions and displayed his size at 6'4 229 pounds.

Is Levis a fit for the Raiders' offense? The film displays elite arm talent to drive the football how McDaniels likes, but flaws that need refinement at the next level.

Check out the film breakdown below and let us know in the comment if Levis can be the next quarterback for the silver and black.

