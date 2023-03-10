Raiders 2023 draft order

NFL free agency hasn’t even began yet, but we need to turn our attention (for the moment) to the April 27-29 draft.

Friday morning, the NFL officially announced the entire NFL draft order. The Las Vegas Raiders have 11 picks. Here they are:

Round 1, No. 7 overall

Round 2, No. 38 overall

Round 3, No. 70 overall

Round 4, No. 109 overall

Round 5, No. 141 overall

Round 5, No. 144 (From Atlanta in Bryan Edwards trade)

Round 5, No. 174 (Compensatory pick)

Round 6, 204 (From Dallas in Johnathan Hankins trade)

Round 6, No. 214 overall (comp pick).

Round 7, No. 220 overall (From Arizona in Trayvon Mullen trade).

Round 7, No. 231 (From New England for sixth round for Jarrett Stidham and seventh-round pick).

The Raiders have a lot of draft trade ammo late in the draft, so expect them to move around a lot on Day Three of the draft.