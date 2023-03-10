Raiders 2023 draft order

NFL free agency hasn’t even began yet, but we need to turn our attention (for the moment) to the April 27-29 draft.
Friday morning, the NFL officially announced the entire NFL draft order. The Las Vegas Raiders have 11 picks. Here they are:
- Round 1, No. 7 overall
- Round 2, No. 38 overall
- Round 3, No. 70 overall
- Round 4, No. 109 overall
- Round 5, No. 141 overall
- Round 5, No. 144 (From Atlanta in Bryan Edwards trade)
- Round 5, No. 174 (Compensatory pick)
- Round 6, 204 (From Dallas in Johnathan Hankins trade)
- Round 6, No. 214 overall (comp pick).
- Round 7, No. 220 overall (From Arizona in Trayvon Mullen trade).
- Round 7, No. 231 (From New England for sixth round for Jarrett Stidham and seventh-round pick).
The Raiders have a lot of draft trade ammo late in the draft, so expect them to move around a lot on Day Three of the draft.
Loading comments...