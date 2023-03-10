Raiders re-sign tackle Brandon Parker

With the legal tampering period of NFL free agency beginning Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders continue to secure some of their pending free agents.

Friday, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders are re-signing veteran tackle Brandon Parker. Thursday, they retained fellow backups, running back/returner Ameer Abdullah and guard Netane Muti.

The @Raiders are re-signing OT Brandon Parker — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) March 10, 2023

Parker was re-signed by the then-new Las Vegas brass last free agency to a one-year deal. he had a chance to start, but he injured his triceps in August and was lost for the season. Parker, a third-round pick in 2018, has been mostly a backup in his NFL career. He has 32 starts in four seasons with the Raiders.

Parker, 27, will likely be a swing backup tackle for the Raiders if he makes the team. las Vegas is expected to add multiple tackles this offseason as they need to find a starting right tackle. Jermaine Eluemunor, who started at right tackle, is a free agent and he could be brought back.

Las Vegas also may try to sign a veteran such as Kelvin Beachum of Arizona or Kaleb McGary of Atlanta.