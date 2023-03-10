NFL news: Panthers get No. 1 draft pick from Bears

As they make their final free-agency preparations, the Las Vegas Raiders potentially took a huge hit in the April Draft when they saw the Carolina Panthers acquire the No. 1 overall draft pick from the Chicago Bears in a blockbuster trade.

Here are the details of the deal:

Compensation update, per sources: Bears trading No. 1 overall pick to Carolina for:



pick No. 9

pick No. 61

a first-round pick in 2024

a second-round pick in 2025

WR DJ Moore pic.twitter.com/hHrHn1UIR2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2023

The trade could have a major impact on the Raiders’ draft plans.

First, it takes the possibility of them acquiring the top pick for a quarterback their own although the Panthers could always trade the pick. Also, more importantly, it means that the Panthers have leapt over the Raiders in the race for a quarterback. There are four quarterbacks who are expected to be top picks. They are: Bryce Young of Alabama, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, Anthony Richardson of Florida and Will Levis of Kentucky.

Like the Panthers, the Houston Texans, who pick No. 2, are also expected to take a quarterback. The Raiders pick No. 7. Indianapolis (No. 4) is expected to take a quarterback and Seattle (No. 5) and Detroit (No. 6) both could take a quarterback.

Updated Top 10 picks in the 2023 NFL draft:



1. Panthers

2. Texans

3. Cardinals

4. Colts

5. Seahawks

6. Lions

7. Raiders

8. Falcons

9. Bears

10. Eagles — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 10, 2023

So, if Las Vegas wants to ensure they will get a quarterback they may have to try to trade up to No. 3 with Arizona, which is expected to shop the pick. Of course, as Friday’s trade shows, the price will be steep even it it’s just a move from No. 7 to No. 3. The Raiders have a lot of needs and they may value their draft picks too much, but if they want a quarterback in the first round they may have to do it.

The Carolina trade may also increase the Raiders’ chances to sign free-agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Like the Raiders, Carolina has been connected to him.

Related Raiders 2023 draft order

The Raiders could still try to sign Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson to an offer sheet. it would, though, require the Raiders giving up two first-round picks (if the Ravens declined) and a massive contract for Jackson,

Finding a new quarterback will come at a price for Las Vegas and the Panthers just made their job more difficult.