Silver Minings: Denzel Perryman to hit free agency

The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of cap space to make a dent in free agency. Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels did that with the Derek Carr release and restructuring of contracts.

That’s why the front office has started to retain players on the roster. Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Parker both received contracts this week to stay with the silver and black as well as Jesper Horsted.

One of those players that were left off the list was Denzel Perryman. The former Pro Bowl linebacker has been a staple for the Raiders' defense the past two seasons.

For 2023 there is a chance Perryman won’t be a part of the Raiders franchise. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, he will test the open market.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman plans to hit free agency next week, per source. He did not reach a deal with the #Raiders.



Perryman made the Pro Bowl after the 2021 season and has 237 tackles in two seasons with Las Vegas (14 for a loss in '22). — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 11, 2023

While injuries could play a factor there aren't many linebackers in the NFL better than Perryman. This development, it will put the Raiders in search of a linebacker in the draft or free agency. His production will need to be replaced.

In other Raiders links

Maxx Crosby Restructures Contract: Creates $7.5M in Salary-Cap Space for the team.

Former NFL GM Rick Spielman talks Coach McDaniels: Spielman gives his thoughts on the Raiders head coach.

Raiders get a cornerback in the mock draft: CBSsports.com did a mock draft with the Raiders taking the top corner on the board.