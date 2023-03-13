Silver Minings: Did Panthers outbid Raiders for No. 1 overall pick?

The Carolina Panthers made a blockbuster trade last week that shook up the NFL Draft order and may have altered the Las Vegas Raiders’ draft plans, sending picks No. 9 and 61, a first-round pick in 2024 and a second-rounder in 2025 along with wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears in exchange for No. 1 overall.

Carolina, a quarterback-needy team who just leapfrogged Las Vegas in the draft order, unloaded quite a few assets to Chicago to presumptively select their next QB of the future and the Silver and Black may have played a hand in raising the price tag.

According to Bally Sports’ Adam Silver, the Panthers were worried the Raiders and Indianapolis Colts were also making the Bears an offer so they sweetened the deal. Las Vegas could have put together a trade package that included the seventh overall selection, and the same with Indianapolis and the fourth overall. However, an additional future first-rounder, two seconds and a young up-and-coming receiver are hard to beat.

The Panthers felt they were in a competitive situation. They worried that teams like the Colts and Raiders were trying to get the No. 1 overall pick, and didn't want to take chances. So... they got aggressive and closed the deal. @BallySports — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 11, 2023

Who knows if that means general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels actually engaged in trade talks with Bears’ GM Ryan Poles, but it’s interesting that another team in the league viewed them as a threat to trade up.

Right now, the Raiders are slated to draft seventh overall at the end of next month but we’ll see if that changes between today and draft day. With free agency kicking off this week, we will get a better idea of what their plans are under center and that will obviously have an impact on their draft strategy.

