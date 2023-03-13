Raiders are signing Jimmy Garoppolo

The Las Vegas Raiders have their 2023 starting quarterback and it’s Jimmy G.

The Raiders have reportedly signed free-agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Former 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, per @diannaESPN and me. Garoppolo played for Raiders’ HC Josh McDaniels in New England and they now reunite in Las Vegas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

The Houston Texans were also interested in the former San Francisco 49ers’ starter. The pairing of Garoppolo and the Raiders makes sense. Raiders’ general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels were in New England when Garoppolo was drafted in the second round in 2014.

Garoppolo, who turns 32 in November, was in New England with Ziegler and McDaniels until he was traded to the 49ers in 2017. He started two games for the Patriots during that time,

It’s been clear McDaniels wanted a quarterback who knows and fits his system as the Raiders move away from the none-season Derek Carr era.

Comp update: Raiders are giving former 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo a three-year, $67.5 million deal, including $34 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

Garoppolo was a solid starter for San Francisco when healthy. He threw for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns with four interceptions in 10 starts in 022. Garoppolo’s biggest issue has been health. He has played just one full NFL season.

While Garoppolo is the immediate starter, Las Vegas could still take a quarterback early in the April NFL Draft. They have the No. 7 pick in the first round and No. 38 in the second round.