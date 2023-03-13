Jarrett Stidham leaves Raiders for Broncos

In a bit of a surprise, quarterback Jarrett Stidham is leaving the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 2022 backup quarterback is leaving the franchise and headed to AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos where he will back up Russell Wilson in 2023. According to NFL Media, Stidham is signing a two-year, $10 million deal with Denver. Stidham was the first Las Vegas free agent to go elsewhere in the legal-tampering period of free agency.

Sources: Former #Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham is signing a 2-year, $10M deal with the #Broncos, choosing to play for Sean Payton over other options. The deal, which includes $5M guaranteed and $4M more in upside, reunites him Davis Webb – who he has known since he was a teenager. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

The Raiders traded a sixth-round pick in 2023 for Stidham and a seventh-round pick in 2023 to the New England Patriots last summer. Raiders’ general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels were in New England with Stidham. McDaniels recently stated that the team had interest in bringing back Stidham.

He was an option to be a bridge starter or a backup in 2023. Stidham started the final two games of the 2022 season after the Raiders benched Derek Carr, signaling the end of his nine-season career with the Raiders. Stidham played well against San Francisco, but struggled some in the season finale against Kansas City.

With Stidham out of the picture, the Raiders will continue to try to figure out the most important position on the field. The team reportedly is interested in 49ers’ free agent Jimmy Garoppolo. Options such as Jacoby Brissett and Baker Mayfield are also possible in free agency.