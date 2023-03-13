 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders sign Marcus Epps, Brandon Facyson

Las Vegas adds to secondary

By Bill Williamson Updated
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Marcus Epps
Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Hours after addressing their glaring need at quarterback by signing Jimmy Garoppolo, the Las Vegas Raiders pivoted to their big needs on defense.

According to multiple reports, Las Vegas agreed to terms with Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps. Minutes later, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the Raiders agreed to terms with Indianapolis Colts cornerback Brandon Facyson. NFL Media reported Epps is getting a two-year, $12 million deal.

The safety free-agent class was strong. Epps was considered a mid-level player at this free-agent class at the position, He had a solid season for the Eagles and he was strong against the run,

He will start, probably alongside 2021 second-round pick Tre’von Moehrig, who struggled in his first season in Patrick Graham’s defense after having a good rookie season. The team could also bring back Duron Harmon, who was solid on a one-year contract last year.

Epps, 27 was drafted out of Wyoming by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round in 2019. He was cut later that year. He had been with the Eagles since. The 2022 season was his first as a full-time starter. He has 25 career starts. He has three career interceptions and had none in 2022. He had 94 tackles last season.

Facyson will likely be a rotational cornerback and he is making his second stint with the Raiders. The Las Vegas brass let Facyson walk in free agency last year, but are bringing him back. He started four games for the Colts last season. he played in 12 games and started nine for the Raiders in 2021. The only interception of his five-season NFL career came with the Raiders.

