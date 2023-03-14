Silver Minings: Will Levis comes to NFL without great metric numbers

The NFL draft, especially the quarterback class, is always a crap shoot and this year is no different.

Of course, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is a polarizing figure in this draft cycle. Many teams love him, while other are reportedly worried about him because he’s raw. Yet, Richardson isn’t the only top quarterback prospect entering this draft, who comes with some concerns.

Kentucky’s strong-armed gunslinger Will Levis fits that category as well. NFL analyst Warren Sharp recently offered some scary data on Levis. According to Sharp, Levis, if drafted in the first round as currently anticipated, would have the lowest career passing production score to be taken in the first round.

Will Levis gets comped to Josh Allen frequently but Allen logged a 40th-percentile passing production score



If Levis is selected in the first round he will have the lowest career passing score to be selected in the first round, trumping Jason Campbellhttps://t.co/XR7v1dPPhq pic.twitter.com/nym6iEFPzj — Sharp Football Analysis (@SharpFBAnalysis) March 9, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders, of course, have been connected to both Richardson and Levis can could draft one of them at No. 7. Yet, there are a lot of factors the team most consider in the next several weeks and Levis’ metrics are certainly among them.

