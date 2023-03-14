Raiders poll: Is Jimmy Garoppolo an upgrade over Derek Carr?

This is a time of transition for the Las Vegas Raiders.

For the first time in 10 years, the Raiders will have a starting quarterback other than Derek Carr. Monday, of course, the Raiders replaced Carr, who was cut last month and who is now the starting quarterback of the New Orleans Saints, with Jimmy Garoppolo. He was signed as a free agent from the San Francisco 49ers.

So, here’s the bottom line question: Do you think Garoppolo is better than Carr? Did the Raiders upgrade at the most important position on the field?

Garoppolo has won at a better rate than Carr, but he’s also been on better teams. Carr has a better arm than Garoppolo, but he’s made more mistakes. Carr has been much more durable than Garoppolo, who has been injury prone.

There is a lot to consider when making his decision, but, at the end of the day, is Jimmy G. better than DC?