Raiders sign wide receiver Jakobi Meyers

The Las Vegas Raiders made another big move on offense Tuesday morning as they agreed to terms with New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, according to NFL Media.

Meyers is signing a three-year, $33 million deal with $21 million in guaranteed money. He gives the Raiders a new weapon for new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who agreed to terms with the team on Monday.

Sources: The #Raiders are signing #Patriots FA WR Jakobi Meyers to a 3-year deal with $33M with $21M guaranteed. Another NE-Las Vegas tie-in, and a weapon for Jimmy Garoppolo. The deal was negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. pic.twitter.com/tOUDNVrDUF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

Like Garoppolo, Meyers has ties with the Las Vegas brass. Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels were in New England with Meyers from 2019-2021. Myers, 26, was signed as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State.

Just finished speaking with WR Jakobi Meyers on his decision to join the #Raiders: pic.twitter.com/QrIa68yxCS — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 14, 2023

Meyers mostly played the slot in New England, so the Raiders will either work him and Hunter Renfrow into the offense or shop Renfrow. Meyers had 67 catches for 804 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.

Meyers, of course, is well known in the Raider Nation as his ill-fated Lateral pass at the end of the game gave the Raiders a wild win in December as the ball went right to Chandler Jones, who sprinted to the end zone to win the game at Allegiant Stadium. Now, Meyers will call the stadium home.