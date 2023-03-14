Raiders free agency 2023: Best remaining options

NFL free agency is moving fast and the Las Vegas Raiders have been busy.

They have added quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, wide receiver Jakobi Myers, safety Marcus Epps and cornerback Brandon Facyson thus far. The salary-cap is getting a little tight, but the Raiders still have many holes to fill. Here are some players who the team could still target:

James Bradberry, cornerback, Philadelphia Eagles:

Bradberry will connected to the Raiders until he signs elsewhere. Bradberry was connected to Las Vegas last year when the New York Giants cut him. He played under Raiders’ defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in New York and he would be their best cornerback.

UPDATE: Bradberry has re-signed with the Eagles.

All-Pro CB James Bradberry is returning to the Eagles on three-year deal worth $38 million, including $20 million fully guaranteed and another $6 million in incentives, per sources. Total package is $44 million. pic.twitter.com/SMPhDKlPub — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

LaVonte David, linebacker, Tampa Bay

The veteran makes sense and would be a nice fit for this defense. It’s something to watch.

Bobby Wagner, linebacker, Los Angeles Rams:

The same goes with Wagner, who is still dominant. He would go a long way to fix the Raiders’ linebacker needs.

Kaleb McGary, tackle, Atlanta Falcons:

He’s one of the better tackles available and he would be a nice upgrade. Cost is an issue, though.

Isaac Seumalo, guard, Philadelphia Eagles:

He is a extremely solid player and he would be a big upgrade.

Brian Murphy, cornerback, Arizona Cardinals:

Murphy is a scrappy player, who would be a nice addition of the Raiders can’t secure Bradberry

Charles Omenihu, pass-rusher, Houston Texans:

The Raiders may try to get pass-rush help in the draft, but he is a solid player. It would come down to his price tag.

Isaiah Wynn, tackle, New England Patriots:

We all know how much this Raiders’ regime loves their former Patriots’ players. So, it would make a lot of sense if Wynn ends up in the Silver and Black.