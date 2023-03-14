Raiders sign wide receiver Phillip Dorsett

The Las Vegas Raiders continued to rework their wide receiver crew by signing veteran free agent wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

Dorsett is a speed receiver and add that needed element to Las Vegas’ offense.

#Texans veteran free agent wide receiver Philip Dorsett has reached an agreement with the #Raiders, per a league source. A former #Colts first-round pick he has also played for #Seahawks #Jaguars #Patriots Dorsett has 4.33 speed, 151 career catches, 2,001 yards, 12 touchdowns — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2023

In 2022, Star wide receiver Davante Adams didn’t have much help in the speed department. Dorsett, of course, is the second wide receiver Las Vegas has added Tuesday. Earlier in the day, they signed New England Patriots’ free agent Jakobi Meyers. He is expected to be the Raiders’ No. 2 receiver behind Adams. Meyers is more of a possession receiver and he doesn’t offer great speed.

Related Initial thoughts on Raiders adding Jakobi Meyers

The Raiders currently have Hunter Renfrow from last year’s team. and DJ Turner. Mack Hollins and Keelan Cole are free agents.

Dorsett, 30, was a first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2015. will likely be a rotation piece. He had 20 catches and averaged 12.9 yards per catch in 2022. he has 151 catches and 12 touchdowns in eight NFL seasons, so don’t expect major production.

Like so many of the Raiders’ free-agent additions the past two offseasons, Dorsett played for Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler in New England. He was there from 2017-2019.