 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Raiders sign wide receiver Phillip Dorsett

Las Vegas adds veteran speed receiver to rotation

By Bill Williamson
/ new
NFL: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
Phillip Dorsett
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders continued to rework their wide receiver crew by signing veteran free agent wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

Dorsett is a speed receiver and add that needed element to Las Vegas’ offense.

In 2022, Star wide receiver Davante Adams didn’t have much help in the speed department. Dorsett, of course, is the second wide receiver Las Vegas has added Tuesday. Earlier in the day, they signed New England Patriots’ free agent Jakobi Meyers. He is expected to be the Raiders’ No. 2 receiver behind Adams. Meyers is more of a possession receiver and he doesn’t offer great speed.

The Raiders currently have Hunter Renfrow from last year’s team. and DJ Turner. Mack Hollins and Keelan Cole are free agents.

Dorsett, 30, was a first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2015. will likely be a rotation piece. He had 20 catches and averaged 12.9 yards per catch in 2022. he has 151 catches and 12 touchdowns in eight NFL seasons, so don’t expect major production.

Like so many of the Raiders’ free-agent additions the past two offseasons, Dorsett played for Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler in New England. He was there from 2017-2019.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...