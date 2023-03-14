Raiders sign linebacker Robert Spillane

With great needs on defense, the Las Vegas Raiders turned their attention to that side of the ball Tuesday afternoon after signing wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and Phillip Dorsett.

According to NFL reporter Doug Kyed, the Raiders are signing Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane. Kyed reported Spillane is getting a two-year $9 million deal from Las Vegas. That indicates he will be a starter.

The #Raiders have agreed to terms with ex-Steelers LB Robert Spillane. It's a two-year deal worth a max of $9M with over $4M guaranteed, per source. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 14, 2023

Spillane was a part-time starter in Pittsburgh. He started five games last season and has 16 starts in his five-season career.

Spillane had 79 tackles in 2022, including 12 against the Raiders on Christmas Eve. The Western Michigan product is known as a strong run stuffer, but he struggles in coverage.

He could compete with Divine Deablo as a starting linebacker. The Raiders will probably need, at least, one more linebacker. Denzel Perryman is a free agent and he could be brought back. Jayon Brown is also a free agent.

The Raiders also have 2022 undrafted free agents Luke Masterson and Darien Butler, who they like.

Before adding Spillane, the Raiders signed safety Marcus Epps and cornerback Brandon Facyson on Monday.