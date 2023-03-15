Silver Mining: AFC expected to party in Las Vegas next February

The Las Vegas Raiders are the hosts of Super Bowl LVII, which will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024.

While it’s early and the free-agency and period and draft will have an affect on 2023 NFL odds, the early odds are that it will be an AFC party in Vegas next winter. According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, the AFC is a -150 betting favorite to have the winning team in the Super Bowl. The NFC is +120.

The AFC West has the best odds of all eight division to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at a price of +330, tied with the AFC East. The big reason, of course, is defending Super Bowel champion, the Kanas City Chiefs, are the current betting favorite of all 32 teams to win it all. They are priced at +600.

Seeing the Chiefs win it all in Las Vegas would be tough for Raiders’ fans to deal with, but, right now, the oddsmakers can see it happening.

In other Raiders news: