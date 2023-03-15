Raiders poll: Should they still draft a quarterback early?

Quarterback has been the focal point of the Las Vegas Raiders’ offseason.

This week, we got some clarity when it comes to the short-term starting answer at the position when the Raiders signed free-agent Jimmy Garoppolo. He will probably be the team’s starter the next two years.

Without the immediate need for a starting quarterback, do you think the Raiders should still seriously consider taking a quarterback in the first round?

If the Raiders fall in love with one of the following quarterbacks Bryce Young (Alabama), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Anthony Richardson (Florida) or Will Levis (Kentucky), should the Raiders take a run at one of them?

They will likely have to trade up to No. 3 to make it happen and after signing Garoppolo the Raiders will have to decide if they want to make two big commitments to quarterback this offseason. This became apparent when the Carolina Panthers acquired the No. 1 overall pick in a trade with the Chicago Bears earlier this month. The Panthers and the Houston Texans, who pick No. 2, are both expected to draft quarterbacks. The Indianapolis Colts are also expected to take a quarterback at No. 4. So, the Arizona Cardinals, who don’t need a quarterback, will likely make the No. 3 pick available.

With the reality of probably needing a trade up to draft a quarterback and knowing Garoppolo is in the fold, should the Raiders consider a quarterback in the first round?